“Doctor Strange 2” Details on “Secret Wars” for “Avengers 5”

Warning: This post contains spoilers for the movie “Doctor Strange: The Multiverse of Madness”.

The details of “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of Madness” could be the basis for “Secret Wars” for “Avengers 5.” Doctor Strange 2,” the 28th film of the Marvel cinematic universe, delved into the multiverse more than any of its predecessors. The main character fought another version of himself and Wanda Maximoff (also known as the Scarlet Witch), who wanted to open a multiverse to be with her children by taking the powers of America Chavez. However, the film may have created an even greater threat by traveling through the multiverse.

Traveling through the multiverse can lead to endless possibilities — for example, meeting Doctor Strange with members of the Illuminati — but not without consequences. If someone travels through the multiverse for too long, they risk causing an invasion, as a result of which two worlds will crash into each other and completely destroy one of them. In Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, the Supreme Wizard of Earth-838 caused an invasion by using the Darkhold to travel in a dream to another universe, trying to find and defeat Thanos, which eventually led to the destruction of another world. Doctor Strange from Earth-616 used the Darkhold to possess his doppelganger to defeat the Scarlet Witch, triggering another invasion, which Klia, a sorceress from another dimension, warns the former High Wizard about in a scene after the credits of the film.

The introduction of invasions could lead to the MCU taking up the Secret Wars comic book storyline in Avengers 5. In the comics, the invasions are caused by Otherworldly, extraterrestrials who exist outside the multiverse and are at war with the cult of Doctor Doom. The Otherworldly want to immediately destroy the multiverse with the help of a Human Molecule, a being with the ability to control matter and destroy every world if activated by the Otherworldly. The frequent invasions eventually lead to the destruction of most of the multiverse, and thanks to Doctor Doom, only two worlds remain, which collide, forming one — dubbed the World of Battles. While the MCU is likely to make adjustments and changes to the “Secret Wars” storyline, the invasions in “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of Madness” may be the first step towards creating this arch for “Avengers 5”. Such a devastating shake—up in the multiverse is the best way to bring together all the superheroes from different worlds.

“Secret Wars” could be a bigger event than “Avengers: Finale” because the entire multiverse will be at stake. And “Avengers 5” would be the best movie to fully reveal this plot. It’s also the only way to surpass the aforementioned movie, which features all the superheroes featured in the first three phases of the MCU. Superheroes from all over the world will be able to unite to defeat Doctor Doom and restore the multiverse, saving trillions of lives. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” has already confirmed that new invasions are taking place throughout the multiverse and that they can be fixed somehow. Perhaps things will get worse before they get better, and the number of intrusions will increase to the point that Dr. Strange and Clea will no longer be able to prevent them all.

The representation of the multiverse and, in particular, the America of Chavez, who can travel to different worlds, Kang the Conqueror and the invasions in the fourth phase of the MCU suggests that something big is coming. Even the revelation of the existence of the Illuminati on Earth-838 hints that another version of this secret team may be involved in the arc of Secret Wars. All the pieces of the puzzle are here, and while the MCU will probably be different from the comics, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” made the possibility of Secret Wars even more real.