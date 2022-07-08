Doctor Octopus was Spider-Man’s greatest villain even before his debut

While Doctor Octopus became something of a low-level villain to Spider-Man in later comics—peaking after he swapped bodies with Peter Parker and became the Ultimate Spider-Man—the villain had an explosive start to his career at Marvel Comics and was actually Man’s worst enemy-a spider even before it first appeared.

Otto Octavius, aka Doctor Octopus, wasn’t always a manic supervillain. At one point, he was a thoughtful and brilliant scientist who graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology at the top of his class. and got a job at the US Atomic Research Center. Unfortunately, the career he worked so hard for was exactly what ruined his life forever, because one day when he was using his robotic arms to handle radioactive material from a safe distance, his experiment exploded and engulfed him in a wave. atomic energy. The accident permanently grafted metal hands to Doc Oka’s body, and also distorted his mind, turning him into a megalomaniac fan who knows him today.

In “The New Spider-Man #3” by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, Spider-Man gets tired of destroying easy-to-handle criminals day after day, and he wishes that a powerful villain like him would rise up and challenge him. just to end the monotony. Unfortunately, Spider-Man’s wish comes true. After Doc Ok recovers from the accident that turned him into a supervillain, he wastes no time proving his newfound malice, and Spider-Man instantly appears to stop him, excited by this new challenge. However, Doctor Octopus quickly shows Spider-Man how stupid he was by wanting a villain like him to appear, as Doc Ok destroys Spider-Man so thoroughly that he doesn’t even bother to kill him when he has the chance, as he doesn’t see Spider-Man as any threat..

While some may be shocked by the fact that Doc Ok was able to defeat Spider-Man so easily, in fact this is not the case. The comic actually says it will do it even before it is introduced. On the first page of the issue, before the story begins, the comic warns readers that they are going to meet a new character named Doctor Octopus and that he is “the only enemy who has ever defeated Spider-Man!” This means that Marvel has already decided that Doc Ok is Spider-Man’s greatest villain to date, even before he officially fought the Wall Crawler.

Despite the fact that Doctor Octopus is touted as the only villain who can defeat Spider-Man — a promise he then fulfills — his victory is incredibly short-lived. Spider-Man returns stronger and, most importantly, smarter in the second round and goes on to defeat Doc Oka before he can cause even more trouble. However, Doc Ok still confidently defeated Spider-Man in their first fight and was the first villain to do so at that point in Marvel Comics history, and fans knew it had to happen before it happened, which meant that Doctor Octopus was truly Man’s Greatest Villain-spider even before his debut.