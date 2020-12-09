Doctor Octopus returns with Spider-Man 3

According to sources close to Marvel, the doctor octopus will return with Spider-Man 3, which is planned to be released at the end of next year. The new information supports the claims that Alfred Molina was seen on the Spider-Man 3 set last month.

According to The Hollywood Reporter’s report based on sources close to Marvel, Alfred Molina, who portrayed the character of Doctor Octopus (Doctor Octopus) in 2004’s Spider-Man 2 and is the main villain of the film, once again in the MCU’s Spider-Man 3 movie Spider-Man. will appear before.

If the claims are true, Spider-Man 3, which is planned to be released on December 21, 2021, will have combined three different Spider-Man universes. Jamie Foxx, who starred in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, starring Andrew Garfield, will appear once again as Electro, while Alfred Molina will come to MCU’s Spider-Man from Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man series .

Spider-Man 3 will unite three Spider-Man universes

In addition to Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx, some of the first two Spider-Man movies starring Tom Holland will once again appear in Spider-Man 3. These names; There will be Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon and Tony Revolori. Benedict Cumberbatch will also star in the film as Doctor Strange, albeit minor.

Although the planned release date for Spider-Man 3 is December 2021, we may have to wait longer to watch the movie on the big screen. Because COVID-19 caused all Marvel movies to be released this year to be postponed to next year, and this will affect the vision date of future movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel may delay the Spider-Man 3’s vision date by a few months to keep the story flowing.



