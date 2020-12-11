Doctor is fired for “speaking out” of Donald Trump

The ER doctor will reportedly be removed from Walter Reed for negative comments against the actions of US President Donald Trump.

According to a new report, Dr. James Phillips will no longer work at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center starting next year. CBS News reported that the doctor has been removed from the calendar as of January 2021, according to sources close to the situation.

As we informed you in Somagnews, weeks ago the doctor publicly criticized President Donald Trump’s decision to leave the facility and travel in a caravan through the facility grounds after his COVID-19 diagnosis.

According to CBS, Phillips shared a now-deleted tweet that he called the behavior “insane.”

“Every person … in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary presidential ‘step’ now has to be quarantined for 14 days. They can get sick. They may die. For political theater. Sent by Trump to risk their lives for the theater. This is crazy, ”the tweet read.

Walter Reed officials deny that Dr. Phillip’s departure is in response to Twitter’s statement. A spokesperson informed CBS News that the hospital “provides requirements for contract positions. Schedules are determined by the contractor. No one at WRNMMC made a decision to remove Dr. Phillips from the show. ”

Lisa Anderson, assistant director of media relations at George Washington University School of Medicine, told the outlet that Phillips is still on staff at GWU Hospital in downtown Washington, D.C.

“While we are unable to comment on our providers’ scheduling assignments, we can confirm that he continues to work at GW Medical Faculty Associates,” Anderson said.

Doctor remains on the front line COVID-19

As TheGrio reported, POTUS asked Walter Reed’s doctors and non-medical staff to sign an NDA before he could treat him while he was hospitalized in 2019. Two doctors refused to sign the document, so they were not included in the team of treatment of Donald Trump.

“Any physician treating the president is subject to HIPAA-guaranteed doctor-patient confidentiality, and I will not comment on internal procedures beyond that,” said White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere, according to the report.

Dr. Phillips appeared on CNN International to share his experience as a front-line worker treating COVID-19 patients.



