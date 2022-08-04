Doctor Doom proved that the Fantastic Four are more important than the Avengers

While the Avengers are Marvel Comics’ flagship superhero team, as it includes the largest number of diverse heroes spanning the entire fictional universe, the Fantastic Four are still the first Marvel family, and Doctor Doom has proven once and for all that they will always be more important. than the Avengers—at least in his eyes.

The Fantastic Four debuted in Marvel comics in 1961 in Stan Lee and Jack Kirby’s book Fantastic Four #1 with an amazing cast of superheroes that included Mr. Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Human Torch and the Creature. Two years later, the Avengers took the stage in Avengers #1 with Iron Man, Thor, Ant-Man, Wasp and Hulk making up this impressive squad. While the two teams were similar and appeared around the same time, the Fantastic Four stood apart because, unlike the Avengers, who deliberately stayed away from each other’s personal lives, the Fantastic Four were a real family that faced problems that were not hidden. to the antics of superheroes. Another key difference is that after just sixteen issues, the Avengers lineup has completely changed and from that moment became a revolving door of heroes, whereas the Fantastic Four has basically remained the same since the team first appeared, which made it an indispensable squad of characters. which can’t be filtered out every few questions.

In Stan Lee and Don Heck’s Avengers #25, the Avengers—a team that at the time consisted of Captain America, Hawkeye, Scarlet Witch, and Quicksilver—have just finished a battle in the time stream against Kang the Conqueror when they discover that they are under the gun of Doctor Doom. At this point, readers were probably wondering why the acknowledged villain of the Fantastic Four bothers himself spying on the Avengers, and not even the original team. Well, Dr. Doom perfectly sums up his motives on the first pages of this issue, saying: “Before I fight the Fantastic Four again, I must fill their hearts with fear! And what better way to do that than to defeat another super-powered team like the Avengers with the greatest ease?!”.

In fact, Dr. Doom wanted to destroy the Avengers just to show the Fantastic Four how strong he is. This means that Dr. Doom sees the Avengers only as pawns in a much larger game he is playing with Marvel’s main superhero team, the Fantastic Four, which makes sense given the lack of structure demonstrated by the Avengers so far. In the second issue of the Avengers, one of the founding members, the Hulk, left the team because he didn’t get the respect he earned after the Hulk was instrumental in defeating Loki in the first issue. Then, after a few issues, the entire original cast left the team because they wanted to retire and pass the baton to a completely different group of heroes. Because of this instability, the Avengers seemed weak and uncoordinated, which made them ideal victims for Dr. Doom’s plans.

However, Doctor Doom did not suspect that the Avengers should not be underestimated, especially the Scarlet Witch, who used her witchcraft to destroy all the machinations of Doctor Doom in his villainous laboratory, which brought the Avengers victory. However, even after the Avengers were defeated, Dr. Doom rarely bothered to fight them again, as he only did it for the first time as a physiological tactic against the Fantastic Four, proving that Dr. Doom views the Fantastic Four as a more important team than the Avengers.