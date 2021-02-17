Doc Mullins death sealed by this subtle omen

Virgin River’s second season came to an abrupt end on Netflix just as Doc Mullins (Tim Matheson) was about to share some potentially momentous news.

Many fans are now understandably concerned that Doc has received a terminal diagnosis and could be hospitalized or even pass away on Virgin River’s third season.

Recently, Virgin River series leader Alexandra Breckenridge confirmed that she knows the outcome of Doc and Hope’s (Annette O’Toole) relationship, but that she will not reveal any secrets.

Still, the star indicated that fans are right to be concerned about Doc’s deteriorating health. She confirmed that she makes believe he has some kind of health problem. Something is happening, but we are not quite sure what he is.

While Virgin River fans weren’t informed about what Doc discussed during his medical visit, it’s pretty clear that he’s concerned about something he does to his physical well-being.

This would certainly set up a difficult conversation in season three, especially after Doc Mullins reunited with his wife shortly after she recovered from a heart attack.

If Doc Mullins has, in fact, suffered a debilitating diagnosis, his long-awaited reunion may have been too small, too late if things take a turn for the worse next season.

Virgin River fans are already impatient over the plight of Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) finding Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson) bleeding from an open gunshot wound in the season finale.