Do you remember when Meghan Markle visited Malta to explore the roots of her ancestors more deeply?

The biggest discovery this week about archetypes came with Meghan Markle, who introduced herself as half-Nigerian. However, the fun facts about her legacy don’t end there. Recently it became known that the Duchess also hails from Malta. But do you know how?

According to Atlys, before becoming the crowned Duchess of Sussex, she traveled to Malta to reveal the genesis of her family. A few months before her first meeting with Prince Harry, she took up Maltese culture in search of her roots. That’s how Markle is connected to the European island country.

Meghan Markle and her Malta Tour discovering Ancestral Roots

The actress from “Force Majeure” during her tour said that the island of Malta was the birthplace of her great-great-grandmother. Describing her experience as “fitting a piece of the puzzle,” the then-star traveled to every corner of the island. Some photos of the tour show that she is dressed in Maltese clothes and captured the fascinating alleys and cities of the country.

Later, she also enjoyed tasting the traditional and modern cuisine of the country. Malta, like all other European countries, is distinguished by its island delicacies. Markle indulged in a well-known main course called ftira biz-zejt, a tuna roll sandwich. It can be consumed both as a hearty dish and as a quick snack. This makes it even more convenient and preferable for residents.

After enjoying the unique cuisine, Markle headed to the sister island of Gozo to admire the famous Azure Window in the Gulf of Dweira. After that, she sought to adore the pristine atmosphere of the historic fortress city of Mdina. Mdina, known as the “silent city” of Malta, has become a wonderful, continuous and in-depth sightseeing experience for the Duchess.

Tracing the roots of her ancestors, the former actress reached Valletta, the capital of Malta. After admiring the picturesque architecture of one of the oldest capitals in Europe, she then visited St. John’s Cathedral, famous for its golden grandeur.

What do you think of Markle’s journey to explore her ancestry? Do you have any plans to visit Malta in the near future?