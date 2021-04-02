In a connected world, login is present in our daily routine. We use this access method in our emails, social networks, games, among others. However, few people know more than the basics – for example, the meaning of the term “login”. Below, we explain details about this mechanism, which is so essential for web security.

What is login?

The concept of login is in its own name, originated from the English term “logging in”, which means “to connect”. It is a set of credentials that identify users on a website, social network, email, etc. Through this mechanism, users can not only access their accounts more securely, but also implement changes to them.

One of its main goals is to prevent important data, such as e-mail and security passwords, from being stolen. And, although hacking methods are increasingly complex, login remains important. The most well-known standard is one that requires an email and password, but there are also others that require biometric identification through fingerprint, voice or even facial recognition.

Because it is necessary?

In a world without a login, anyone could have easy access to personal and sensitive information. It is possible to compare it to a bank password. Now, imagine a scenario in which there is no form of identification in banking institutions (we need not say that chaos would ensue).

In the face of new threats to user security, more secure login methods have emerged, which include, for example, two-step authentication (also called “2FA”) – present in WhatsApp, Instagram, Google accounts, among others. Another example is account verification, requested when the system identifies an unusual login.

Two-step authentication

Depending on the service, software or platform, the login may consist of more than one form of user authentication, as previously mentioned. Currently, this is one of the safest methods, used mainly to prevent theft of account information and credentials. Below, check out some examples:

Google Login

Once two-step authentication of the Google account is enabled, the system links the login to a user’s Android device. Thus, whenever access is made on a new device, a notification will be sent to the cell phone, allowing the user to allow or not to login.

Apple ID Login

The Apple ID acts similarly when 2FA is enabled. Here, the iPhone, iPad or Mac displays a warning with a map, telling you where the attempted access was made. If the access is known, the user must enter a 6-digit code that will appear on another manufacturer’s iGadget.

Facebook Login

Facebook Login, in turn, operates differently, using its own code generators or authenticating applications that provide tokens. Previously, the social network used the cell phone number as the main protection key, but the method has changed over time.