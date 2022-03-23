Do You Have Technostress? 70% of Spaniards Get Stressed If Their Mobile Does Not Work

Technostress: Although it seems coined not many years ago, the truth is that the term ‘technostress’ dates back to 1984 no less, from the American psychiatrist Craig Brod in 1984 in his book Technostress: The Human Cost of the Computer Revolution, who defined it as “a disease of adaptation caused by the lack of ability to deal with new computer technologies in a healthy way”.

Another definition from 1997 describes it as “any negative impact on attitudes, thoughts, behaviors or physiology caused directly or indirectly by technology”. Be that as it may, technostress is a reality. And 70% of users suffer from it if their device does not work properly.

Technostress with mobile

The company behind the popular cleaning tool CCleaner has prepared a report based on an online survey in collaboration with the data analysis research company YouGov, for which 2,053 people over the age of 18 living in Spain and electronic devices are commonly used.

And the result is that up to 80% of Spanish consumers associate the proper functioning of their digital devices with their well-being, and 70% feel stressed if their devices do not work optimally. Although not all users of these computers spend time cleaning them. In fact, only 37% of Spaniards say they regularly organize their devices.

29% of those surveyed say they are aware of the need to take care of the ‘software’ of their computers, tablets and mobile phones, while 14% say they never find the time to optimize them.

According to CCleaner’s Security Evangelist, Luis Corrons, “Having too much junk not only opens the door to security problems, but can also negatively affect the performance of devices and, therefore, our mental well-being.”