Do you agree with the top 3 characters in the series?

Throughout Game of Thrones, fans reveled in the family drama, violence, wars and twists, saying goodbye to countless characters along the way and coming up with their own theories about how the epic would come to an end.

With that in mind, here are the top 3 main characters from Game of Thrones, ranked obviously by our criteria. Will you agree with our choice?

3. Jaime Lannister

The position that cost us the most. Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) was known throughout the country as the Kingslayer, and he was perhaps the greatest swordsman in Westeros. He was arrogant, petty, and seemed irredeemable.

But after losing his hand and befriending Brienne, he began to shed his former personality, revealing a man who could be a hero if he had the will to try.

Jaime had many flaws, he was selfish and harbored a deep love for his twin sister. His ending, like Cersei’s, may have slightly betrayed his growth, but watching him struggle with his relationships and inner turmoil beforehand was nothing short of masterful.

2. Tyrion Lannister

Perhaps the most popular character on the show, Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) had it all: wit, intelligence, charm, luck, and sympathy. He might not be as big and strong as his brother, but what he lacked in looks and respect he more than made up for with a sharp mind and sharper tongue.

With his trademark humor, bravery, and tragic bow, Tyrion was an impossible guy not to love. He killed his father, was forced into exile, lost the woman he loved and was constantly in danger, yet he always landed on his feet.

His ending may have been a bit rushed and uninvolved in places, but when the ride is as good as yours, it doesn’t really matter.

1. Arya Stark

With the best character arc, the most satisfying conclusion, and some of the show’s most incredible moments, Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) was the best character on Game of Thrones.

Always relatable, she began her journey young and rebellious, and then she was forced to watch her father die. On the run, she began to learn to fight for herself, tentatively befriended the Dog, and became a cruel killer along the way.

Sure, the Braavos story had its blows and she may not have been the one destined to kill the Night King, but she did, and it was amazing no matter what you think about the twist. The true heroine of the final season, Arya also received one of the best endings on the show, wrapping up her jaw-dropping arc and cementing her place as the greatest character to grace the show.



