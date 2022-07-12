Do money problems persist in Cyberpunk 2077 after patch 1.5

With an open world that is so vast and filled to the brim with items to buy, it makes sense that players would try to find financial problems to fulfill them in Cyberpunk 2077. Since the rough initial launch of the title in December 2020, it has received several fixes to fix game mechanics, visuals, erroneous quests and other oddities that players may encounter on their journey through Night City. These updates also brought players new items that they can buy with their Eurodollars (Eddy), such as cars, cybernetics, equipment and weapons.

Another thing that has been fixed with each update is a few different glitches with the money that the players used to make Eddie fast. Sometimes in Cyberpunk 2077, even the most amazing concerts don’t always bring good enough payouts that users would expect, so the best way to make money is to perform these crashes as a workaround. Even with the most recent 1.5 patch for the game, there is still at least one viable Eddie exploit that still works.

The best thing about this exploit is that players can perform it as soon as their character reaches level 2. Before starting this method, players need to have at least 5000 Eddy on hand, increase the technical ability of the Vee to level 5 and unlock the “Real Master” perk from the technical skill tree. Users can complete basic quests or complete various tasks and side missions to fulfill these prerequisites.

Money in Cyberpunk 2077 can be used several times

Although Cyberpunk 2077 lacks a cooking and trading system, there are many merchants in Night City that players can go to, but this exploit requires Ripperdoc Charles Bucks, located in the Kabuki area of Watson District, and a weapons store. the dealer who is nearby. Once the players have everything they need, they should talk to Buck and buy a crafting specification called “Target Analysis” for the currency they have. After that, the next step will be to contact the seller of weapons, where users should buy as many components for crafting as possible.

The final part of the process is to create a targeted analysis until users run out of materials and they sell it to a dealer. This whole process will bring players 781 whirlwinds for every goal analysis sold, which can quickly accumulate if they continue to perform the action repeatedly. Users can either save these Eddies in Cyberpunk 2077, or spend them as they see fit.

As soon as users run out of target analyses or if the seller runs out of money, players can exit the game and skip the time to replenish the dealer’s stock and start the process anew. The YouTuber CraneGames has a visual illustration of the ongoing process to show the exploit in action. Currently, this is the only known viable financial exploit that existed in Cyberpunk 2077 after patch 1.5, since said update fixed all the crashes.