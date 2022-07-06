Do I need to watch “Rebels” to understand Ahsoka? Sabina The actor replies

The star of “Ahsoka” Natasha Liu Bordizzo explains that fans do not need to watch the animated series “Star Wars: Rebels” to understand the series. Ahsoka is an upcoming Star Wars project that will be released on Disney+ from creators Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni. It follows the character Ahsoka Tano, a Togruta Jedi who used to be Anakin Skywalker’s padawan. Initially, Ahsoka was featured in the animated series “Clone Wars”, as well as in the subsequent “Rebels”. There is currently no information about what the overall plot of the new series will be or when it will take place on Disney+, it has been confirmed that Rosario Dawson will reprise the role.

Several more characters from “Star Wars: Rebels” will join Ahsoka in the series with live actors. This includes Bordizzo’s character Sabina, a Mandalorian who used to be a bounty hunter and is now a graffiti artist who has retained useful knowledge about fighting. Sabina will be a member of the main cast, helping Ahsoka in her adventures. Cargo ship pilot Hera Syndulla and her astromech droid Chopper are also due to appear in the series, although the actors who portray them are currently unknown. Hayden Christensen is also going to reprise the role of Anakin Skywalker, a character in the prequel trilogy, to which he returned in the mini-series “Obi-Wan Kenobi” earlier this year.

Link: 4 Star Wars Shows Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen May Return

Bordizzo answered the fans’ most burning question about Ahsoka during a conversation with Empire magazine. Although it certainly won’t hurt fans who watch Ahsoka if they’ve seen The Rebels, there’s no need for that. She says that the series with live actors is a “separate chapter” and will not confuse many people who have not watched the animated series. Read her full quote below:

Many people have not seen the “Rebels”…It’s good that they saw it, but we have a separate chapter as it is.

It seems, in any case, it will be more important for Star Wars fans to see other Disney+ series in order to understand the context of the Ahsoka series. The general approach to these series was to introduce characters from the animated series and broader knowledge, including Bo-Katan (Kathy Sackhoff), Cade Bane (Dorian Kingi) and others, in such a way that new viewers could understand them. without additional context. However, Ahsoka Dawson’s version has been featured in episodes of both The Mandalorian and The Boba Fett Book, so watching these episodes will certainly still be a boon for anyone trying to get into her show.

Fans, of course, won’t hurt to swallow every piece of content about the character while preparing for Ahsoka. However, those with less time can be sure that the show will be able to properly introduce them to the world of iconic Jedi. After watching Anakin fight his former teacher in Obi-Wan Kenobi, the fact that he will now face his former padawan is the perfect opposite, so viewers of the series should have no problem keeping up.