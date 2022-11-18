DMZ mode in Warzone 2 allows you to unlock Modern Warfare 2 weapons with less difficulty

DMZ players will automatically unlock any weapons they can retrieve.

The DMZ mode in Warzone 2 has proven to be an effective way to unlock weapons in Modern Warfare 2, as extracting with a pistol unlocks it in all game modes.

Prior to the launch of Warzone 2 on Wednesday (November 16), weapons could only be unlocked by reaching the required player rank or by leveling up other weapons on the same platform.

However, the DMZ mode in Warzone 2, in which players travel to Al-Mazra in the hope of extracting valuable loot, offers a way to bypass this system (via PC Gamer).

If players evacuate with Contraband weapons that can be found during matches in the demilitarized zone, these weapons will be permanently unlocked for use not only in future demilitarized zone games, but also in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer modes. This is not the only feature common to Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, as both games have the same non-linear combat pass.

An alternative way to unlock new weapons will be a welcome change for many players. A four-star review of Modern Warfare 2, we criticized the “confusing” weapon unlock system and called it “one of the biggest obstacles to enjoying the game.”

“You may find yourself in a situation where the torch you want to put on your assault rifle will require you to commit multiple murders with a shotgun,” our review says. “In order to get all the weapon attachments that you like, you need to use a bunch of weapons that you don’t like. It’s frustrating.”

Although the full review of Warzone 2 will not appear until next week, our first impressions of the royal battle are positive. Despite some complaints about the game’s “big and dirty” new map, we really liked Warzone 2’s new GULAG system and faster combat.

As for other gaming news, Josh Sawyer from Obsidian stated that Pentiment would not exist without the Xbox Game Pass.