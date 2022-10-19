DMA’S Announce a UK Tour in 2023 in Support of The New Album “How Many Dreams?”

Next April they will play a dozen concerts in the UK — see all the details here.

Having just announced their fourth album “How Many Dreams?”, DMA’S have shared details of the UK tour scheduled for April next year.

The race will begin in Cambridge on Wednesday, April 5, followed by performances in Exeter and Bournemouth. They will conclude this week with a concert in Aylesbury on Sunday, April 9, and next week they will travel to Wolverhampton, Lincoln, Bradford, Middlesbrough and Dundee.

From there, the Australian indie rockers will perform in Aberdeen, Glasgow and Manchester, and then finish the tour in London on Friday, April 21. Fans can get early access to tickets by purchasing a new album in the official DMA store before 18:00 Moscow time next Monday. Tickets will go on sale next Thursday and Friday (October 27-28) at 17:00 Moscow time. Find out more about tickets for the DMA UK tour here.

The upcoming tour will take place shortly after DMA will play three concerts in the UK in support of the recent single “I Don’t Need To Hide” (which will appear on “How Many Dreams?”). They will perform at the London Roundhouse on Saturday, October 29, at the Manchester Academy on Sunday, 30, and at the Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow on Monday, 31. Tickets for these shows can be found here.

“How Many Dreams?” will be released on March 31, 2023 on the I OH YOU label. Speaking to NME about the record, Johnny Tuck from DMA said: “We found our place in a more modern sound on ‘The Glow’ [2019]. In “How Many Dreams” we really achieved this and experimented with a lot of different sounds and different genres. It’s a great combination of three things we love: rock and roll tunes, pop music and electronic music.”

Aside from “The Glow,” DMA’s fourth album follows last year’s surprise EP “I Love You Unconditionally, Sure Am Going To Miss You.”

DMA’S’ 2023 UK Tour Dates:

APRIL

Wednesday 5 – Cambridge, Corn Exchange

Thursday 6 – Exeter, Great Hall @ Exeter University

Friday 7 – Bournemouth, O2 Academy

Sunday 9 – Aylesbury, Waterside Theatre

Monday 10 – Wolverhampton, KK’s Steel Mill

Wednesday 12 – Lincoln, The Engine Shed

Thursday 13 – Bradford, St. George’s Hall

Saturday 15 – Middlesbrough, Town Hall

Sunday 16 – Dundee, Fat Sams

Monday 17 – Aberdeen, Music Hall

Wednesday 19 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

Thursday 20 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

Friday 21 – London, O2 Academy Brixton