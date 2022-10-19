DMA’S Announce a UK Tour in 2023 in Support of The New Album “How Many Dreams?”

Next April they will play a dozen concerts in the UK — see all the details here.
Having just announced their fourth album “How Many Dreams?”, DMA’S have shared details of the UK tour scheduled for April next year.
The race will begin in Cambridge on Wednesday, April 5, followed by performances in Exeter and Bournemouth. They will conclude this week with a concert in Aylesbury on Sunday, April 9, and next week they will travel to Wolverhampton, Lincoln, Bradford, Middlesbrough and Dundee.
From there, the Australian indie rockers will perform in Aberdeen, Glasgow and Manchester, and then finish the tour in London on Friday, April 21. Fans can get early access to tickets by purchasing a new album in the official DMA store before 18:00 Moscow time next Monday. Tickets will go on sale next Thursday and Friday (October 27-28) at 17:00 Moscow time. Find out more about tickets for the DMA UK tour here.
The upcoming tour will take place shortly after DMA will play three concerts in the UK in support of the recent single “I Don’t Need To Hide” (which will appear on “How Many Dreams?”). They will perform at the London Roundhouse on Saturday, October 29, at the Manchester Academy on Sunday, 30, and at the Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow on Monday, 31. Tickets for these shows can be found here.
“How Many Dreams?” will be released on March 31, 2023 on the I OH YOU label. Speaking to NME about the record, Johnny Tuck from DMA said: “We found our place in a more modern sound on ‘The Glow’ [2019]. In “How Many Dreams” we really achieved this and experimented with a lot of different sounds and different genres. It’s a great combination of three things we love: rock and roll tunes, pop music and electronic music.”
Aside from “The Glow,” DMA’s fourth album follows last year’s surprise EP “I Love You Unconditionally, Sure Am Going To Miss You.”
DMA’S’ 2023 UK Tour Dates:
APRIL
Wednesday 5 – Cambridge, Corn Exchange
Thursday 6 – Exeter, Great Hall @ Exeter University
Friday 7 – Bournemouth, O2 Academy
Sunday 9 – Aylesbury, Waterside Theatre
Monday 10 – Wolverhampton, KK’s Steel Mill
Wednesday 12 – Lincoln, The Engine Shed
Thursday 13 – Bradford, St. George’s Hall
Saturday 15 – Middlesbrough, Town Hall
Sunday 16 – Dundee, Fat Sams
Monday 17 – Aberdeen, Music Hall
Wednesday 19 – Glasgow, O2 Academy
Thursday 20 – Manchester, O2 Apollo
Friday 21 – London, O2 Academy Brixton
Excited to announce our UK album tour! For early ticket access, pre-order ‘How Many Dreams?’ from our official store in any format before 6pm BST Mon 24th Oct. You’ll get an exclusive access code for the ticket pre-sale Tue 25th Oct.
Can't wait to play these songs for you live! pic.twitter.com/B7TVowIkN2
— DMA'S (@dmasmusic) October 19, 2022