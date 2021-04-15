DLSS: understand how NVIDIA improves graphics with Artificial Intelligence

DLSS: If you are a gamer PC, you may have heard of DLSS, NVIDIA technology available on GeForce RTX cards that improves the performance and quality of images in several games at the same time. But if you still don’t know exactly what DLSS does, we have the answers.

NVIDIA produces the most powerful GPUs in the world, but the company has also been working on a number of software technologies to make the most of its hardware. In recent years, there has been a breakthrough in Ray Tracing, a technology that has brought video games to beautiful visuals previously only possible in the cinema, such as lighting, shadows and realistic reflections, but that can also put pressure on the PC and decrease the count of frames per second ( Games).

That’s where DLSS comes in. It is a technology designed to allow you to make the most of visual quality while improving performance and maintaining high frame rates per second.

What is DLSS and how does it work?

The acronym DLSS stands for “Deep Learning Super Sampling”, an artificial intelligence technology that NVIDIA has developed to help further improve the performance of its GPUs, even when games are run at the highest settings.

This is an AI that is previously trained on the NVIDIA supercomputer. DLSS renders the original image at a lower resolution and then uses artificial intelligence to enlarge the image. The result is a final image with sharpness equal to or even greater than the original resolution, and with an increase in the frame rate.

Imagine you’re playing a visually stunning AAA title at maximum settings on a 4K monitor. But in reality, your game is running at 1080p, and is then increased by DLSS AI to 4K. Thus, the game can run at a much higher FPS, but without impairing the visual.

DLSS has improved over time, and now has several different configurations, with Quality, Balanced and Performance modes. It is possible to switch between them looking for the best experience for their configuration and hardware, with the “Quality” mode offering, in addition to an already generous performance gain, more beautiful graphics than the original image of the game without the feature. The “Performance” mode, on the other hand, provides the largest increase in SPF with a slight loss in image definition. As expected, the “Balanced” mode is halfway through, maintaining an image quality approximately identical to the original, while offering an intermediate performance gain when compared to the other modes.

Hand in hand with Ray Tracing, but not only

We mentioned how Ray Tracing brings immersive visual effects to games, but it can have a negative impact on performance. DLSS, which can be used even without Ray Tracing, bypasses this and allows you to maintain high settings, using its “graphics magic” to improve overall performance.

DLSS can make a very significant difference in some titles. At maximum settings, Cyberpunk 2077 is a particularly heavy game. Even on a rugged PC with a GeForce RTX 3080 it achieves about 20 to 30 FPS with all graphics at maximum 4K resolution. Turning on DLSS results in almost double the frame rate, providing a much smoother gaming experience and performing the desired triad: 4K, Ultra, 60FPS.

When DLSS was released in 2018, only a few games supported the technology. Since then it has gone through several advances, including being completely reformulated in version 2.0, dispensing the specific training for each game and allowing it to be easily added to many more games. DLSS was recently made available as a plugin for Unreal Engine 4, allowing any developer using the engine to integrate it in an extremely simple way.

In which games does DLSS work?

The implementation of DLSS depends on the developers, but the main releases of games use the technology. Some examples:

Outriders – With DLSS, any GeForce RTX GPU reaches 60 FPS at 1440p, and the 4K performance improvement is up to 73%, allowing 4K on GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GPUs or higher.

DEATH STRANDING – DLSS enables more than 100 FPS at 1440p on all RTX GPUs, which also achieve 60 FPS in 4K.

F1 2020 – DLSS allows all RTX GPUs to run the game at more than 100 FPS at 1080p, as well as over 60 FPS at 4K in maximum configurations for GeForce RTX 2060 Super or higher.

Control – The technology makes the game run at 1440p at over 60 FPS at maximum settings and Ray Tracing enabled on RTX 2070 Super GPUs or higher.

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries – DLSS achieves over 60 FPS in 4K on the RTX 2070 Super or higher, and guarantees 80 FPS at 1440p on all RTX GPUs.

Deliver Us the Moon – DLSS allows the RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super to play the game at maximum settings with Ray Tracing enabled at up to 1440p.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood – With DLSS, RTX GPUs have a performance increase of up to 2x in 4K.

The official list of games with DLSS support grows constantly, and includes titles like Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Control, Cyberpunk 2077, Fortnite, Minecraft, Watch Dogs Legion and many others. To check the updated list, visit the official NVIDIA GeForce DLSS page.

