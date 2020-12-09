DLSS heralds for Bannerlord! Here is the difference

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, one of the most talked about games this year, has been criticized for optimization issues since its release. Bannerlord, which is heavily criticized by players despite being in early access, will prevent this problem with DLSS support.

Bannerlord gains DLSS support

DLSS, an algorithm developed specifically for Nvidia’s RTX series graphics cards, offers a substantial increase in performance in the games it supports. The deep learning algorithm, which reduces the resolution of the graphics in the background and does not make you feel this, provides a free performance increase. Although there are not many DLSS supported games yet, we can say that this technology is one of the points where software is ahead of hardware.

We talked about the size of the complaints about performance, the performance increase provided by DLSS technology can prevent these complaints to a great extent. If we look at the published benchmark test results, we see that even the RTX 2060 with DLSS can catch 60FPS at 4K resolution and at the highest settings. A 23FPS increase is a value that will save many players from buying new graphics cards.

Dark green lines in the graph show DLSS off, while light green lines show DLSS light FPS result. Let’s add that the test system has an i9-9900k processor, 32GB of RAM and a Windows 10 64 bit operating system.

Bannerlord DLSS support will be released this month. Do you think this technology can make Nvidia stand out in the graphics card market?



