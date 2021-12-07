DLSS Arrives In Diablo 2: Resurrected, But Needs Improvement

Nvidia DLSS is a feature that uses artificial intelligence to improve a game’s resolution without impacting video card performance. That’s why the technology is always welcomed with open arms by players, as it happened in Diablo 2: Resurrected. But, now, some people have complained that the implementation of DLSS in Activision-Blizzard’s game wasn’t done in a very perfect way.

Apparently, activating DLSS in Diablo 2: Resurrected makes the game a little blurry. This is a common phenomenon when the feature is used in its “performance” mode, but players report that in “quality” mode the same thing is also happening.

Folks have been trying different configurations and debating the results on Reddit, where a person who subscribes as proff13 pointed to the possibility of it being a DLSS version issue. According to him, Diablo 2: Resurrected took DLSS 2.2.11, with the latest version of the technology being 2.3.4.

It is possible to download a single DLL and switch manually, and some players have reported improvements, but not all. It’s also important to be aware of the fact that reopening the game via Battle.net makes the store verify the game version and return DLSS to the officially supported version. So for anyone testing the latest DLL, remember not to use the official Blizzard launcher.

Diablo 2: Resurrected has generally been well-received by fans of the series, and has been a positive point in a year that is proving increasingly difficult for Activision-Blizzard.