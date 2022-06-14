DLC Resident Evil Village may formalize a soft reboot of the Capcom franchise

Yesterday, Capcom held a half-hour presentation, which featured many exciting updates to games such as Monster Hunter, EXOPRIMAL, Dragon’s Dogma and Resident Evil. Unsurprisingly, given the hype surrounding the recently announced remake of Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil spent most of the time in the spotlight, and RE4 received an extended preview trailer.

In addition to Resident Evil 4, Capcom also introduced the long-awaited DLC for Resident Evil Village to fans. As confirmed by the studio, the DLC called Shadows of Rose tells about the journey of Rose Winters 16 years after the events of Resident Evil Village. However, although “Shadows of the Rose” is just a plot addition, its huge time jump may indicate a strengthening of the “soft reboot” of the Resident Evil franchise.

How Resident Evil 7 and Village took the franchise in a New Direction

It’s no secret that during the release of Resident Evil 6 in 2012, fans began to become disillusioned with the franchise. To counter the declining popularity of Resident Evil, Capcom decided to shake up Resident Evil 7 by introducing a new storyline centered around a new set of characters. Although the concept of bioterrorism is still present in all Resident Evil games, the development of the main story of the franchise has always been from the point of view of Chris Redfield (RE1, RE5, RE6, RE7, RE7), Jill Valentine (RE1, RE3, RE5), Leon Kennedy (RE2, RE4, RE6) and Claire Redfield (RE2, RE Code Veronica).

However, to provide players with a new experience, Capcom introduced newcomer Ethan Winters as the main character of Resident Evil 7 and Village, and Chris is the only character from the old games who appeared in the last parts. When Resident Evil Village completes the story of Ethan Winters, players are curious about what will happen next. Some speculate that Capcom may be planning to end the franchise by reintroducing other characters from the old Resident Evil games. However, if the next major installment of the Resident Evil franchise follows the Shadows of Rose timeline, then the return of these characters may be unlikely.

Why Shadows of Rose Can Strengthen the New Direction of Resident Evil

While no one knows how Capcom plans to treat Shadows of Rose, there are two possible scenarios for how this could affect future installments of the franchise. Firstly, Shadows of Rose can be just DLC and nothing else, and Resident Evil 9 can reunite the franchise with characters created before Resident Evil 7. However, if Shadows of Rose is a setup for Resident Evil 9, then it is unlikely that the old characters will return to history in a meaningful capacity.

As confirmed in the trailer, Shadows of Rose takes place 16 years after Resident Evil Village. Given this huge leap in time, Chris, Jill, Leon and Claire will be in their sixties. Although Rose mentioned Chris in the trailer, he is probably no longer on active duty due to his advanced age. The same can be said about Jill and Leon, who work for the B.S.A.A. (Bioterrorism Safety Assessment Alliance) and the US government, respectively.

Of course, the continuation of Resident Evil on the path started by Resident Evil 7 is not necessarily bad, especially since the old characters have already spent a lot of time in the spotlight. Not to mention the fact that the soft reboot introduced in Resident Evil 7, which was continued by Village, revived the huge popularity of the franchise, satisfying both experienced players and newcomers. After all, the Resident Evil franchise has always thrived, making monumental changes to its formula. In Resident Evil 4, the changes made by Capcom made it a favorite game and introduced the franchise to a new audience. Similarly, the focus on new characters and the constant development of the storyline may well take the Resident Evil franchise to new frontiers and extend its popularity for another 25 years.

Resident Evil Village is already available for PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.