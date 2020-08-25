DJI works on its first magnetic holder for smartphones

There is a series of accessories that every lover of photography needs in the middle of 2020. The one that is not lacking is the smartphone, and that is that the most modern devices have high-quality cameras for image capture and recording. On the other hand, there are accessories such as drones or even gimbal. And it is in this last gadget where we want to stop since DJI has shown its first gimbal with magnetic coupling.

Leaked video of DJI Osmo Mobile 4

One of the accessories that is not lacking in any traveler’s backpack is the selfie stick. There are some that even have the function of a tripod and with a remote shutter release, but other users prefer gimbal. You may not know what it is from the name, but it is that support that you hold in one hand and it helps stabilize the terminal’s camera no matter how much you move the handle.

DJI is one of the most prominent manufacturers of this type of gadget and for all who are thinking of buying one of them there is good news: the DJI Osmo Mobile 4 is very close. The evidence is a video that has been leaked by Twitter through the user Roland Quandt. In the video you can see the different shooting modes that the device includes, which integrates perfectly with the mobile it is holding.

The slow motion, object or person tracking, gesture-activated shutter or dynamic zoom modes are some of the features it includes. But the one that stands out the most above all is its magnetic coupling. This represents a great revolution in this type of device that traditionally had a gripper.

Everything indicates that with the help of a metal ring glued to the back of the terminal, the DJI Osmo Mobile 4 will join it. But this does not mean that the traditional system is abandoned since in the video another similar option is presented but with a clamp. This is also an advance in the design of the device, since it will not have a part that can be somewhat difficult to reposition when folding it.

Other data that we can read in Engadget are the size of the battery and the price. The first corresponds to a 2,450 mAh battery that provides a range of 15 hours and its price will be around 150 euros.



