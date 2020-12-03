DJI will reveal its claim in drone races with FPV Drone

In the summer of last year, drone maker DJI gave the signs of diving into drone races with a fast drone that offers first person view (FPV). In reality, he was just touching the water with his feet. More than a year later, the signs that the company is preparing to introduce a racing drone are becoming more frequent.

Photos of a drone called DJI FPV fell on social media. And the photos of this drone are unlike any of the devices the company introduced before. It is not easy to make a judgment about this product without seeing its technical features and price. However, with its three-blade propellers, a considerable hump and a minimalist control, it seems that we will meet a different product from many of the company’s old drones.

Looks like spaceship!

Someone who got evaluation didn't keep their NDA. pic.twitter.com/qyFycphly6 — OsitaLV (@OsitaLV) December 2, 2020

5.8GHz & 915MHz ready, I think this is it. Rumor says some resellers have got the evaluation model of FPV Drone, with remote-adjustable FPV camera. https://t.co/yVUKS96q99 — OsitaLV (@OsitaLV) November 19, 2020

This is a logical move, because speed is the most important factor in FPV racing and movie shooting drones. Moreover, in races, it is also an important move to add momentum to the device by rotating the entire drone more than in traditional movie shooting scenarios. When you do this, you need a camera that turns up, not down. On the other hand, if you will always wear the FPV header, you will not need a holder for the phone on the remote.

Leaks related to DJI FPV device were shared by OsitaLV account on Twitter. This account has a well-deserved reputation for sharing details about DJI products before they became official. OsitaLV recently shared photos and details of DJI Pocket 2 four days before this tiny camera was introduced. Moreover, he recently published the photo claimed to belong to Mavic Pro 3.

Earlier last month, DJI’s Brend Schulman shared that the company still has a new product to be introduced this year:

DJI released six new products in the past three weeks. Surely, everyone feels we must be done for the year. pic.twitter.com/e9xet6LheP — Brendan Schulman (@dronelaws) November 5, 2020



