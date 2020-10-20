DJI Pocket 2, the evolution of Osmo Pocket!

DJI has announced its newest compact sized camera, DJI Pocket 2. Osmo Pocket, where the camera was placed on a 3-axis gimbal, became quite popular. Pocket 2 also retains the same build, but has a larger sized sensor. Like the original model, this all-in-one camera carries a 4-megapixel sensor. However, this time there is a new zoom feature.

DJI states that both video and photos will be improved over the older camera model. A larger lens and an updated focus system will help. Focusing will be faster and more fluid thanks to the improved focus system. There will also be an improvement in tracking of moving subjects.

The new sensor has a size of 1 / 1.7 inches and is accompanied by a 20mm f / 1.8 lens. It supports video shooting up to 4K / 60fps at 100Mbps. There is also a new HDR mode. You can also take advantage of 4x lossless zoom while recording 1080p Full HD.

There is support for 64 megapixels or 16 megapixels for still photos. In the first mode, you can zoom up to 8 times, while in the second you can zoom 4 times without loss. The Hybrid 2.0 AF system provides faster focus by combining phase and contrast detection.

As before, emphasis has been placed on immediately starting to take photos or videos. Pocket 2 has new shooting modes. Pro Mode provides advanced access to settings such as ISO, shutter speed, EV and focus mode. Slow Motion, on the other hand, allows up to 8 times slow motion in 1080p resolution. ActiveTrack 3.0 allows users to select a subject. The camera then automatically keeps it in the frame.

Timelapse, Hyperlapse and Motionlapse modes make use of ActiveTrack 3.0 technology. You can save images independently if you wish. It also has the possibility to record in RAW mode. Finally, panorama modes are also available. Among them is the 180-degree Pano mode, which allows you to combine four photos to get a wider view. The 3 × 3 Board combines nine photos.

With Pocket 2, you can live broadcast on Facebook, YouTube or RTMP on other platforms. Story Mode comes with pre-defined camera movements, color profiles and templates. For safety, there is also a feature called Drop Aware, ie fall detection. If the dropping of the camera is felt, the Pocket 2 is kept stable.

When we look at the sound side, we see the new DJI Matrix Stereo system. In this system, directional sound is recorded using four microphones. DJI’s SoundTrack system, on the other hand, allows to automatically adjust the recording based on where the camera is positioned. Audio Zoom, on the other hand, decreases the audio recording range as you zoom in on the subject and increases the volume of the subject. Wind noise reduction is also available upon request.

Special accessories for DJI Pocket 2

A removable base plate is also available. Thanks to this, new accessories can be added. Initially, accessories such as Micro Tripod base, tripod-based Do-It-All pistol grip, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth module, speaker, 3.5mm headphone jack and wireless microphone receiver are offered. You can control the DJI Pocket 2 with the controls on the camera or take advantage of wireless accessories. Or you can control it from your smartphone via the phone connector. While the camera alone weighs 117 grams, the battery allows up to 140 minutes of operation.

DJI offers two different packages for Pocket 2. The first package with an overseas price of $ 349 includes a camera, Mini Control Stick, 1/4 inch tripod socket. For $ 499, DJI offers a wide angle lens, wireless microphone, Do-It-All handle and Micro Tripod base accessories.



