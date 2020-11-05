DJI Mini 2, which shoots 4K video, is introduced!

Globally recognized drone manufacturer DJI introduced the new Mini 2 drone model. The drone, which weighs only 249 grams but does a great job for its size, will be talked about a lot with its price.

DJI, one of the leaders of the drone industry, introduced a new drone model named Mini 2 at the event it organized. DJI Mini 2 weighs only 249 grams.

DJI Mini 2, which shoots 4K video, supports a new wireless connectivity technology called OcuSync 2 instead of Wi-Fi, which is one of the traditional connectivity technologies. This type of connection offers 2.5 times more stable connection than traditional connection types. This means that the loss of connection in the video recordings taken during the flight is minimized.

DJI Mini 2 supports 1080p 60 FPS – 4K 30 FPS in video resolution. The mini drone can reach a speed of 60 km per hour. The battery capacity of the Mini 2 has not been disclosed, but it seems that the uninterrupted flight time is 31 minutes. Also, according to DJI, the new drone is resistant to winds at a speed of 40 km / h.

The Mini 2, which will have the same remote as the Mavic Air 2, will be talked about with its price. The pricing of DJI, which offers two different packages, is as follows:

Mini 2 drone + accessories + spare battery: 449 dollars

Mini 2 drones + accessories + 3 spare batteries: $ 599



