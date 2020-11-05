DJI Mini 2 ultra portable design and 4K camera

DJI introduced the new drone device Mini 2. The DJI Mini 2 is an ultra-light drone that has a 4K camera on it and some advanced features, including OcuSync 2.0 Transmission. DJI, the drone has about 227 gr. states that it also falls into the “safe” category by weight. The foldable design of the Mini 2 also makes it easily portable when traveling.

DJI Mini 2 builds on the basics of the Mavic Mini model. DJI President Roger Luo states that the performance of the larger drone is presented in a smaller and easily accessible design. The drone is aimed at beginner users. For those who do not want to start using a large drone, the Mini 2 seems suitable.

When we look at the progress made by the drone over Mavic Mini; We are seeing better viewing properties and flight performance. It also includes much better connection characteristics for more reliable transmission over longer distances. DJI has also integrated multiple pre-programmed modes into the Mini 2 for different shooting conditions, in line with the drone’s “starting” segment.

The DJI Mini 2 features the same type of foldable design as the Mavic Mini, as well as an upgrade to OcuSync 2.0 transmission technology that connects the drone and the controller. Enhanced reliability is made possible by dual-frequency technology that automatically switches channels to deal with any interference the drone may encounter.

Users can expect a maximum transmission range of around 10 kilometers, with a massive 150 percent improvement over the Mavic Mini. In addition, thanks to the engine upgrade, Mini 2; It offers 31 minutes of flight time, higher speed, and the ability to handle winds of up to 38 kilometers per hour.

As expected, users will be able to watch live image transmission from the drone’s camera on their smartphones. DJI has also added a number of imaging capabilities to this model, including pre-programmed modes and movements called QuickShots. These include Helix, Rocket, Circle, Dronie, and Boomerang. In addition, users can capture spherical images automatically combined from 26 separate photos, as well as 180-degree panoramas and wide-angle shots made from nine images.

Beyond its camera capabilities, DJI also stated that it offers a variety of accessories for the Mini 2. A range of extension attachments are offered, including a snap-on adapter that allows to place a small screen on the drone, a DIY creative kit, charging display, 360-degree propeller guards and DJI Mini Bag +.

The DJI Mini 2 can be purchased abroad from authorized retailers and the DJI online store for $ 449. In addition, the company offers a package that includes extra batteries and more for $ 599.



