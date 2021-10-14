DJ Snake Finally Releases Collaboration Teaser With BLACKPINK Lisa

After giving hints of their collaboration for a long time, DJ Snake has finally released a teaser for his collaboration song with BLACKPINK‘s Lisa.

Through his Instagram account, DJ Snake released a teaser video and mentioned the Instagram accounts of Ozuna, Megan Thee Stallion and Lisa. The teaser video also includes the title song, titled ‘SXY GIRL‘.

In the previous ‘MTV Video Music Awards 2021’ award ceremony, Ozuna did reveal that he would collaborate with DJ Snake, Megan Thee Stallion and BLACKPINK members.

Meanwhile, DJ Snake has been giving hints for his collaboration with Lisa for a long time, thus making many fans impatiently waiting.

Lisa herself is known to have recently made her solo debut by releasing singles titled ‘LALISA’ and ‘MONEY‘.

For now, DJ Snake has not announced the release date of his collaboration song with the three talented singers. So we’ll just have to wait for further information!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CU-UCj9oppt/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link