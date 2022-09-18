DJ Lagway, a 5-star defender, named 10 of his best schools

One of the best high school recruits in the set of 2024 dropped out of the top 10 schools.

DJ Magway, a five-star quarterback from Texas, placed Arkansas, LSU, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Florida, Georgia, SC, Clemson, Baylor and Alabama in his top ten.

According to the 247Sports composite ranking, Lagway is the fourth player in his home state and the sixth quarterback in the country. He is also the 30th recruit in the country, regardless of position.

There are no deadlines for making a decision, especially since he still has a couple of years left as a high school player.

We’ll see when Lagway decides to further reduce this list.