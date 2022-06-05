DJ Khaled presented a special Hennessy collectible for the 75th anniversary of the NBA

There are several sports fanatics who have accidentally become celebrities, one of whom is hip-hop rapper and producer DJ Khaled. To celebrate his dedication to the game, the Hennessy cognac brand presented him with a special bottle. It was given to him in connection with the 75th anniversary of the league.

Hennessy gives DJ Khaled a special edition in honor of the music mogul’s love for the game

When the 2022 NBA Finals begins between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics, NBA fans like the producer of We The Best can’t contain their excitement. To enhance the energy of this long-awaited battle, Hennessy celebrates the 75th anniversary of his favorite game by creating a special Masterpiece decanter. Of course, Khaled is the recipient.

Although Khaled is a longtime fan of the Miami Heat, and this year they lost and did not reach the finals, at least the producer of The Supreme can start his summer relaxing and sipping cognac with his latest luxury glassware. . Hennessy made every effort to prepare a special edition for the Grammy winner.

The product is made in the form of a crystal basketball Baccarat with a volume of 1.5 liters and decorated with inserts of real gold applied to the contours of the seams. In addition, the equipment is located on top of the lid. It also comes in a branded wooden box along with two glasses that also mimic the aesthetics of basketball.

DJ Khaled is also an avid Hennessey beer drinker.

The special series probably won’t last long in Khaled’s house, but he will probably keep the bottle and glassware for decoration. Khaled is a long—time fan of this brand, he often mentions the drink in his music, shares photos of him drinking it, and dedicated a special song to him.

DJ’s Antics at NBA Games Have Gone Viral

Like many, Khaled is a basketball fanatic. He usually sits on the court during games and can’t restrain himself, creating a few moments worthy of memes. Just this year, he performed at the 2022 NBA All-Star Games. But his recent aeroball shots at the Heat vs. Hawks match in April 2022 forced him to be kicked off the court.

He made his way to the FTX Arena in Miami, where the Heat beat the Hawks 115-91 in the first game of the NBA Playoff series. While on the court, he landed a three-point throw with an airball. Fans present trolled Khaled with booing. The security service escorted him back to his place in the courtyard.

His viral balloon was a reminder of another balloon he launched just two months earlier, in February, when he attended the All-Star Weekend in Cleveland. “Never give up, it doesn’t matter,” he said after scoring a triple on the court at Rocket Mortgage Center, according to The New York Post.