DJ Khaled imitates example of his success with Lil Wayne

DJ Khaled teases the next collaboration between rappers Lil Wayne and Drake! We give you more details. DJ Khaled is promoting the upcoming Drake and Lil Wayne collaboration!

Three years after their last collaboration, the two rappers repeat the experience. Indeed, Drake and Lil Wayne are preparing a featuring for us.

This one should be revealed on Lil Wayne’s upcoming album No Ceilings 3! Great news for fans of the two rappers.

Especially when you know that Drake and Lil Wayne have always been very close. Indeed, you should know that it was Lil Wayne who discovered the Canadian rapper.

Since then, the two rappers have collaborated on many songs. Thus, they repeat the experience on the next album of Lil Wayne.

And it’s DJ Khaled who promotes it! Indeed, the producer shared the news on his Twitter account, with an additional video clip.

DRAKE AND LIL WAYNE: A NEW COLLABORATION

Thus, DJ Khaled shared a post on Twitter to promote their collaboration. He then shared a video clip in which we discover Drake and Lil Wayne rapping.

Besides, DJ Khaled did not settle for just one post on the social network. Indeed, he regaled Twitter subscribers with three publications!

The fans of Drake and Lil Wayne were in any case very happy to discover this teaser. But at the moment it’s still impossible to know when Lil Wayne’s album will be released.

“Coming soon” can we read on the website that the rapper posted for No Ceilings 3. All we know is that DJ Khaled is in production and that we can s ‘expect a featuring with the one we call Champagne Papi!

Their last collaboration dates from 2017 on the track No Frauds with Nicki Minaj. Case to be continued.



