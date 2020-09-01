Dj Erick Morillo passed away

The 49-year-old Colombian-American was found in his Miami Beach apartment, as confirmed by a police report that went viral within minutes.

Morillo was born on March 26, 1971, he was recognized for his mixes all over the world, especially for having been part of the soundtrack of the film Madagascar.

In an email sent to the press, Miami Beach Police Department spokesman Ernesto Rodríguez reported that officers are currently in the “early stages of the investigation to determine what happened.”

Rodríguez explained that shortly before 11:00 local time a call was received from the artist’s home, on La Gorce Drive street, and that “the circumstances surrounding his death are not clear.”

“Without a doubt, Erick Morillo had a strong impact on the music industry, all over the world, but perhaps nowhere more important than here, on the island of Ibiza,” wrote the publication White Isle Ibiza announcing his death.

In a presentation in 2019 in Colombia, he wore the country’s flag and posted on his social networks:

“Very excited to return to my country, Colombia, this weekend.” His death is mourned by his followers, who considered him one of the best DJs in the world.

Friends, followers and fans of the dj were saddened by the news and regretted his death on different digital platforms.

Morillo launched a total of 12 productions between 2018 and 2020.

The most recent, “Afrotech”, was a collaboration with the American artist Antranig.

Among the activities planned for the next few months were the 2021 edition of Coachella, scheduled for the second and third weekends in April, and the Open Air festival in Amsterdam in June.

The death of the artist, a Colombian family, came after he was arrested a month ago by Miami police on charges of sexual assault.

According to official sources, Murillo had been denounced by a woman who said she had woken up “naked” in a room next to the DJ and without prior notice.



