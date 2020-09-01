DJ Erick Morillo (‘I like to move it’) found dead

Colombian-American DJ and producer Erick Morillo has passed away. Entertainment website TMZ reports that Miami Beach police found his body in unclear circumstances. Morillo is considered one of the creators of the 90’s house.

By far his biggest hit is the dance record I Like to Move It, which he released under the pseudonym Reel 2 Real together with producer Ralph Muniz and rapper Mad Stuntman. The song topped the Dutch top 40 in the spring of 1994. Later the earwig was used for the animated film Madagascar.

Morillo later scored various club hits such as Reach, Them Girls and Partay Feeling. He also presented MTV programs about house and set up his own music label: Subliminal Records. Morillo received six DJ Awards for his house records.

In 2013, the millionaire decided to slow down, although he continued to perform. Last month, Morillo was arrested in Miami on allegations of sexual abuse. The investigation into that case is still ongoing.



