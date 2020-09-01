DJ Erick Morillo, creator of “I Like To Move It” passed away

The US portal TMZ reported that DJ Erick Morillo was found dead in Miami Beach, Florida this Tuesday morning. According to the media, the circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated by the police.

The musician was facing sexual assault charges at one of his private concerts. He initially denied the charges, but after a positive DNA test, he turned himself in to authorities. I had a court summons this Friday.

Morillo was also known worldwide for being the author of the 1993 hit “I Like to Movie It.”



