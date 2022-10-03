Dizzee Rascal will celebrate the 20th anniversary of “Boy In Da Corner” with a performance at London’s The O2

The March 8, 2023 show celebrates the 20th anniversary of his debut album “Boy In Da Corner“, which was released in 2003 and won the Mercury Prize. Tickets will go on sale here this Friday (October 7) at 10:00 Moscow time.

Dizzy released his latest album “E3 AF” in 2020. In a review of his seventh album , NME wrote: “Throughout his career, Dizzy Raskal has pushed boundaries and exceeded expectations. This album is no different. This is reinforced by a sense of homecoming for the rapper. At E3 AF, he marks his territory by returning to the sound he grew up on, taking his hat off to the future.”

The rapper, whose real name is Dylan Mills, was found guilty at Wimbledon Magistrates Court on March 7 for assaulting his ex-fiancee due to a quarrel over contacts with children and finances.

He was found guilty of assaulting Cassandra Jones when he pressed his forehead against her forehead and then pushed her to the ground at a house in Streatham, south London, on June 8, 2021.

Mills was initially arrested the same day on suspicion of common assault and later released on bail. He was charged on August 2, 2021.

The Metropolitan Police said at the time: “Officers attended and a woman reported minor injuries. She didn’t need hospital treatment.”

After Mills was found guilty in March, he was caught on tape leaving court and knocked the camera out of the photographer’s hands. Then he took the camera and threw it across the street.