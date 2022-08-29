Dixie D’Amelio’s reaction to rumors about the role of Mom and Charlie in “Dancing with the Stars” (exclusive)

Dixie D’Amelio’s lips are closed. When ET’s Rachel Smith spoke to the 21-year-old social media star at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Dixie didn’t comment on whether “Dancing with the Stars” rumors were circulating around her mom, Heidi D’Amelio and sister. , Charlie D’Amelio, are correct.

“I can’t confirm or deny this information,” Dixie told ET, “mainly because I don’t really know.”

Rumors of D’Amelio’s double casting began to spread last week, and several sources reported that the mother and daughter duo will join the show in its first season on Disney+ and will compete against each other during the season. .

Although Dixie remains silent about the DWTS reports, she quickly refuted any suggestions of sibling rivalry between her and Charlie. “We are best friends and roommates,” Dixie assured ET.

In fact, Dixie even played matchmaker for Charlie and her boyfriend Landon Barker.

“I could lay out this idea,” Dixie said before expressing her love for her sister. “I just like that she’s happy. I just want her to be happy in everything she does.”

However, on Sunday, Dixie was the only D’Amelio to attend the VMA, as she attended the event at the Prudential Center in New Jersey with her friends, not her famous family.

“I’m having a great time. Friends are here, so I’m excited,” she told ET. “[My family] is not [here]. It’s just me. I miss them. I hate it when they’re not here.”