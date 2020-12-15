Dixie D’Amelio’s Account Suspended For Security Purposes

One of TikTok’s most recognizable faces, Dixie D’Amelio’s account fell into the hands of hackers. After unauthorized posts from the account, TikTok suspended the account of the 19-year-old phenomenon.

The TikTok account of the American phenomenon Dixie D’Amelio, known for the videos he produced for TikTok, the most popular social media platform of recent times, fell into the hands of hackers. The account, which was suspended within a few hours after the incident was discovered, had 46.2 million followers.

The capture of Dixie’s account, one of the most recognizable faces of the platform, also resonated on various social media platforms. So much so that many users recorded unauthorized shared videos from the account of the 19-year-old phenomenon and shared them in various places.

Shares from Dixie D’Amelio’s account:

According to the shared screenshots and videos, the young man who took over the account shared a video in which D’Amelio pointed a gun to the screen from his account. In another video shared from the account, the hacker group The Chuckling Squad, which was famous for gaining access to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s account late last year. The hacker who later started the live broadcast from the account, also referred to the name of an unknown user ‘Joe’ in the live broadcast.

According to reports, shortly after Dixie’s account was deactivated, his father, Marc D’Amelio’s account was also captured. Similar posts were made on the account of the father, who has 8.8 million followers. The hackers claim they targeted the account of Charli D’Amelio, Dixie’s brother and also the first user of TikTok to reach 100 million followers in the next step, but it can be seen that the account is still in use.

TikTok Room also posted some screenshots showing Dixie D’Amelio talking to the teen who took over the account and requesting his account back. “Hi buddy. Can I get my account back?” seems to say.



