Dixie D’Amelio signs record deal with Hitco company

Dixie D’Amelio is more than a TikTok superstar; She is also a singer, as she released her first single last month, she has now landed a great record deal with Hitco.

Dixie D’Amelio garnered attention, and inspired more than a few good-natured memes, on the internet with the release of her debut single “Be Happy” on July 1, displaying an impressive voice.

However, it appears that TikToker has a bright future in the music world outside of their song, as they signed with major record label Hitco on August 7.

D’Amelio broke the news with an enthusiastic Instagram photo the same day, posing with the famous executive of the US record label “LA Reid.”

“I am excited to announce that I have joined the Hitco musical family,” wrote D’Amelio. “Thanks LA Reid!”

TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio with a new hit

“I am very excited to welcome Dixie D’Amelio to the Hitco family of music,” Reid wrote in a similar post. “A special thank you to the family and the D’Amelio team!”

This move comes after her massive collaboration with her sister Charli D’Amelio for the Morphe makeup brand, with the sisters introducing a unique product line that reflects their own personal “no makeup, makeup” style.

Thats not all; Dixie also graduated from school amid these important developments in life. How many of us can say that we were so successful at 18?

“In my five years of school, my entire life changed twice, and I am so grateful for each of these experiences, even though at the time I would have wished for nothing more than not being here,” Dixie wrote in an Instagram post. “I am very proud of myself and of all the ways I have persevered through so many different challenges.”

Other TikTokers have congratulated Dixie on its success, including Addison Rae, the platform’s second-most followed creator and its highest-earning user.

With so much going on for the D’Amelio sisters, there’s no telling what the network’s most popular duo might expect in the future.



