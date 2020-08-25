Divorce Between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

The divorce process takes four years but Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are still unable to reach an agreement.

Angelina Jolie is one of the most talked about women in the world, making viral news for everything from her new role at Marvel to her work as a philanthropist, and recently donated $ 1 million to a charity that helps to disadvantaged children during the coronavirus pandemic.

Yet it is her split from Brad Pitt that continues to make headlines, despite filing for divorce nearly four years ago.

From the “fork” of their marriage to the custody arrangements for their six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne, “Brangelina” is still all that can be talked about.

Angelina Jolia and Brad Pitt have not divorced

Earlier this month, it emerged that Angelina is not happy with the progress of the case and wants the private judge handling the divorce to resign.

According to the Associated Press, Angelina made a presentation to the Los Angeles Superior Court, requesting that Judge John W. Ouderkirk be removed from office, after he reportedly late released information linking him to the lawyer of famous Hollywood actor Anne C. Kiley, in previous cases.

The court documents state that during the Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie divorce case, John W. Ouderkirk “did not disclose the cases that demonstrated the current, continuing, recurring client relationship between the judge and the defendant’s attorney.”

The filing reportedly states: “It does not matter if Judge Ouderkirk is truly biased. Under California law, disqualification is required as long as a person with knowledge of the facts” can have a reasonable doubt “about the ability of the judge Ouderkirk to remain impartial. ”

This week, sources commented on the actress and producer’s latest actions, telling The Post that, on some level, she doesn’t want the divorce to “end.”

“The longer you do this, the more damage it does to the children,” a source told The Post about the extension of their divorce proceedings.

“This is a game that she’s playing. She still has the kids for longer than he does and she’s trying to keep that up as long as possible.”

The source went on to say that on some level, she doesn’t want this (the divorce) to end; “She is trying to hold on.”

Sources close to Angelina Jolie dispute the claims and announce: “She is the one who filed for divorce. There is no one else but her who wants it done.”



