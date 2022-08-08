Division 1 College Athletic Director Quits Due To Unexpected Job

The University of Maine needs a new athletic director.

Ken Ralph is about to leave his position to work in the same position at Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas.

Ralph will be with Main until the end of the month before embarking on his new gig. He is looking forward to a new start, despite the fact that he knows how hard it is to leave Maine.

“Meng is lucky to have an extremely talented coaching staff and highly qualified support staff. The next AD will get into a situation where they are well prepared to deal with Division I environment issues,” Ralph said via Fox News.

Ralph worked at Maine for four years after taking up the position of athletic director on September 1, 2018. Prior to that, he held the same position at Colorado College.

A national search for Ralph’s replacement will be launched as soon as possible.