After months of uncertainty and chaos, DC fandom finally has some clarity. A few months after they took over DC, James Gunn and Peter Safran recently gave fans an idea of what the future looks like. The duo announced many upcoming projects. With Shazam! Fury Of The Gods, DC will enter a new era. While fans are looking forward to what the future holds for them, DC Japan’s recent Shazam 2 trailer has added to the excitement.

Among the huge number of shows that were canceled by Gunn was “Wonder Woman 3” Gal Gadot. As Gunn rebuilds the entire franchise, it seems like they’ve made up with Wonder Woman fans. DC Japan recently released another trailer for Shazam 2. However, there was a slight twist in this trailer. Fans couldn’t help but notice a tiny glimpse of what is supposedly Diana Prince Gal Gadot in the trailer. Shortly after the teaser went viral, Twitter exploded with a crazy fan reaction.

Fans flooded Twitter after seeing Gal Gadot in the new Shazam trailer

After DC dropped “Wonder Woman 3,” there were a lot of rumors, and fans wondered if Gadot would reprise his role more in the future. However, after watching the trailer for Shazam 2 from DC Japan, fans were infuriated by the tiny look at Diana Prince from Gadot. Shortly after, Shazam Updates posted a short teaser on Twitter, and fans quickly noticed Diana Prince from Gadot. And it’s no wonder that fans couldn’t help but go crazy for the actress. The teaser received an amazing response as fans filled Twitter with excitement.

BROO I WATCHED IT LIKE 10000 AND IM SURE THAT THIS IS DIANA ON 0:18 — StrangeWan (@Alex66559941) February 1, 2023

However, on the other hand, a similar update from industry insider Matt Ramos on Twitter was not welcomed by fans. When Ramos tweeted Gadot’s teaser photos to break the news, people urged him to break the intrigue. Previously, viewers were only guessing, but Ramos confirmed the news with his tweet.

Dude WTF!?!? Why would you spread this??? You just totally spoiled something that would have been a super fun surprise in the theater. — Michael Weer 🍿 (@michael_weer) February 2, 2023

Why ruin this for everyone… Especially after Batman vs Superman ruined her appearance in the trailer and you just mentioned how that would’ve been so much better if revealed in the theater… — bbiekss 👻 (@iamunwell13) February 2, 2023

Shazam: Fury Of The Gods will premiere on March 17, 2023, marking the beginning of a new era in the District of Columbia. Following “Shazam 2” in June of this year, the long-awaited film “Flash 2” will be released on our screens.

