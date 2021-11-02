Divergent: Why Was The Last Movie In The Saga Cancelled?

Divergent: Released in March 2014 in theaters, the film Divergent, the first film adaptation of Veronica Roth’s literary saga, was heralded as one of the most anticipated productions of the time, as the books were in high demand and consisted of some of the biggest best sellers focused on the young adult audience. However, the sequels to Divergent have not had the same success and the franchise has not even managed to finish telling its story in theaters. Do you know the reason behind the closure?

During the second decade of the 21st century, viewers have seen a wide range of literary sagas adapted for cinema, with some having global success and others being more fan-based. Among them, Veronica Roth’s Divergent knew how to launch herself very well into audiences and hitched a ride at a time when there was a lot of talk about young adult fiction, with a stellar cast and major studios behind the development.

The plot, set in a dystopian and post-apocalyptic Chicago, shows a world divided into five factions, each revealing members with specific personalities and abilities. When the world structure proves unstable and a great conspiracy threatens the balance between nations, it remains for the divergent — without faction — to organize themselves to guarantee the future of humanity.

Divergent vs. Hunger Games

Divergent appeared in theaters to compete against The Hunger Games, by Suzanne Collins, with whom he already competed in the youth literature scene. And while box office results were relatively good for the first two films, with $288 and $297 million respectively, the third film, Convergent, announced in two parts, did not have the same success in its first portion, earning US $179 million, which failed to afford the expensive production.

Slated to be released in theaters in 2017, Convergent Part 2: Ascendant ended up not finding enough investors and was officially shelved. Months later, the studio risked a move to distribute it directly on TVs, but saw strong resistance from the cast, especially from protagonist Shailene Woodley, who claimed not to have signed a contract to film in television format. The movement was followed by co-stars Theo James and Miles Teller.

Interestingly, the movie had been filming since 2016, when it started production as soon as part 1 was released. However, financial issues, below-average cast expectations, and imminent failure — if it were actually made on TV — conspired to end the recordings and the subsequent burial of the work.

