Signing the role of a character based on a bestseller seems like a double-edged sword. If that takes off, playing a popular character could send the actor into a whole new stratosphere of fame. If regular fans don’t like the adaptation, you’re the person who broke their heart. The English actor Theo James certainly had experience in this matter, given that throughout his career he played many literary characters. From “Divergent” to “Mr. Malcolm’s List,” it could be said that he knows how to grab that sword.

Theo James, who also starred in the TV series “Sanditon”, “The Witcher” and “The Time Traveler’s Wife”, recently spoke with CinemaBlend on this topic. On the eve of the release of “Mr. Malcolm’s List”, he shared his long-term approach to portraying already beloved literary characters. James said,

I think, summing it up, I would say [I] use the source material because you have it, even if you want to do different things and deviate from it and in choosing whatever, use it because it sets you up in the world. And then, secondly, as soon as you have read the material, put it aside, don’t look at anything else. Don’t look at anything on the internet and, you know, make your own decisions because that’s what an actor needs, you need to be trusted to interpret it the way you see fit, so you can’t be beholden to how other people might see the character or the interpretation of the character. You just have to block out that noise. But I mean, I’m still figuring it out.

Theo James gained worldwide recognition in 2014 when he played Four alongside Tris Shailene Woodley in the films Divergent. What began as a successful and promising franchise began to fall apart with its sequels, and fans never saw the ending of the Divergent films, perhaps because the studio was rushing the films, according to Lionsgate’s own CEO.

While an experience like “Divergent” could burn another actor, Theo James kept returning to book adaptations and even Castlevania video game adaptations. In the period from 2019 until his departure, he most recently starred in the PBS series Sandition, based on the works of Jane Austen. The actor also starred in the HBO series “The Time Traveler’s Wife”, which will not be continued in the second season, but which also features famous characters.

As the actor shared in our interview, with so many roles under his belt, his approach is to use the source material as a background and then trust his own acting instincts, and he absolutely doesn’t read the online chatter when it comes to how he adapted these characters to the taste of the fans or not. It’s a smart approach, and it shows that Theo James has learned a lot over the years about how to succeed in the acting business. However, as he also shared, he is “still figuring it out.”

In the recent 2022 film Mr. Malcolm’s List, Theo James plays Captain Henry Ossory in a regency novel based on a book by Suzanne Allen. The character finds himself at the center of an elaborate practical joke arranged by Lady Thistlewaite Zava Ashton against Mr. Malcolm from Ṣọpẹ Dirisu after he stops caring for her due to the fact that she does not meet the requirements of the secret list, leaving her confused by her peers. She enlists her childhood friend, Selena Freida Pinto, to court Mr. Malcolm with the intention of humiliating him as well.

