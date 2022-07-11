Dive into the depths with Nat Geo sharks vs. The World [EXCLUSIVE CLIP]

Screen Rant is proud to present an exclusive clip from the National Geographic project “Sharks against the World”. The premiere of this special episode, which premieres tonight at 7/6c as part of the iconic four—week event known as Sharkfest, is dedicated to the persistence of sharks, despite the fact that everyone — from surfers and swimmers to whales and even tuna – unite against them. Although the world is afraid of sharks as predators, they are constantly fighting for their lives and proving that they survive.

“Sharks against the World”, which will also air on Nat Geo WILD on August 5 at 10/9c, will share valuable information, which is not often disclosed, about magnificent and misunderstood sea creatures. Viewers will hear the opinions of experts such as Dr. Ryan Johnson, who studies great white sharks and their hunting strategy, and marine biologist Jeremiah Sullivan, who developed the infamous chainmail “shark suit” for divers.

National Geographic’s Sharkfest celebrates its 10th anniversary with almost 30 hours of new programming and over 60 hours of improved content. “Sharks vs. the World” is just one of many programs that will be broadcast over four weeks on several National Geographic channels, not to mention affiliates such as Disney+, Hulu, Disney XD, ABC and ESPN. Thanks to this event, scientists and storytellers hope to make sharks more understandable to the general public and less condemned for their role in the great plan of nature.

Watch the exclusive Screen Rant clip provided by National Geographic below to see what to expect:

In the above brief overview, the inventor of the shark suit, Jeremy Sullivan, is represented on a shark-infested dive site off the coast of the Bahamas. To test his latest armor and next-generation chain mail, he plans to deliberately provoke an attack by a huge tiger shark. As he explains, his special suits are not for those days when everything is going well. Rather, “they are for those days when something goes wrong.”

Viewers will get a chance to see how things go wrong and how important a shark costume is during a dive into the deep blue sea when the premiere of the film “Sharks against the World” takes place on the National Geographic channel tonight.

Shark costume inventor Jeremiah Sullivan is getting ready to test his latest design.

Sharkfest started on July 10 with “Camo Sharks”, in which scientists recorded changes in shark pigmentation in real time. Other episodes include “Bull Sharks in the Backyard”, which tells how the bull sharks mentioned captured rivers and other waters outside the sea, as well as how they were affected by climate change. The six-part series “When the Sharks Attack” will also premiere tonight and will undoubtedly be admired by the audience.

