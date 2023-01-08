NewJeans have become a real phenomenon since the band’s debut, and the girls continue to receive praise from Kpop fans and industry professionals.

The band’s track Ditto was released in December 2022 and became a hit. The song managed to achieve its first Perfect All Kill on December 25, 2022.

Perfect All Kill is achieved when a track simultaneously ranks first in all daily music charts and live music charts, including Melon, Genie Music, YouTube Music, FLO, VIBE and Bugs.

It’s a feat in itself, to do it just once, but since then “Ditto” has consistently remained at the top of every chart.

On January 7, at 21:30 Korean time, overall, “Ditto” made the 263rd perfect kill, surpassing the Brave Girls record with “Rollin”, which had 262.

Congratulations!