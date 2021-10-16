Dita SECRET NUMBER Becomes a Reliable Painter in ‘Fire Saturday’ Spoiler

SECRET NUMBER has revealed a new spoiler for their single album titled ‘Fire Saturday‘.

After the day before uploading a teaser for a new member named ZUU, right at 00.00 KST Sunday (17/10) SECRET NUMBER uploaded a spoiler video.

In this spoiler video, we can see Dita’s appearance when she is making a beautiful painting on canvas.

According to fans, the painting was made to welcome the new member who will join SECRET NUMBER.

As previously revealed, SECRET NUMBER will be adding two new members after Denise is declared not to be participating in the upcoming comeback.

The single album ‘Fire Saturday‘ itself is planned to be officially released on October 27, 2021 at 18:00 KST.