Distribution of One UI 3 beta for Galaxy S20 series

Samsung’s Beta manager in South Korea has announced that the public beta version of the One UI 3 interface for the Galaxy S20 series will be released soon. One UI 3 is based on Android 11.

The update software is currently being tested in closed beta form. Only certain users can participate in this test. However, all S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra owners will soon be able to try One UI 3.

Those who want to try the One UI 3 beta version must register through the Samsung Members app. The beta version will first be distributed in South Korea, Samsung’s homeland. However, the beta version is expected to be distributed for users in Europe and the USA soon.

The One UI 3 beta version for the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra is expected to be released shortly after the Galaxy S20 series. One UI 3 will introduce innovations such as advanced gesture control features, enhanced privacy, built-in screen recorder, smart home control and chat bubbles.



