DISPUTES! There Is a New Kanye West Song About DJ Khaled’s Son With Disrespectful Insults to LGBT+

Kanye West seems to surpass himself when it comes to insulting people. The rapper is known for using his music to express his thoughts. But most of his music was devoted to the theme of capitalism, minimalism and political ideas. It seems that recently the artist has made a rather sharp turn.

It all started with Ye’s tweet “Deathcon 3 for the Jewish people.” The rapper briefly explained that he did not support Hitler’s actions, but then praised him for his power and ability to lead the Nazi Party. Since then, the artist has only pushed the boundaries and actually used DJ Khaled’s son to write a song about his narration.

How Kanye West Wrote a song called DJ Khaled’s Son, Full of Anti-Semitic and Anti-LGBTQ+ Narratives

Ye has always admired his music and the deep meaning behind it. But recently, the rapper has managed to offend many people. He actually wrote a song called DJ Khaled’s son. Although the name may suggest that it may be a sweet, loving song, in fact it’s quite the opposite. The lyrics of the song go like this: “Used to wear a watch with the inscription O’Sheas/Jackson, if you were disgusted/tweeted “death con…”.

He not only promotes an anti-Semitic narrative, but also attacks the LGBTQ+ community. Lines referred to: “I heard you can’t say faggot anymore, no more faggot, no more Jew/I heard you can’t say bitch anymore, don’t like it anymore, no more lesbian.” The lyrics are probably the reason why the song was not released, but recently leaked online.

The rapper also released the song Someday We’ll Be Free after a shocking interview with Alex Jones on his podcast. Even knowing how much hate he gets for his views, the rapper is campaigning for the 2024 presidential election. His admiration for Hitler has already become a cause for concern. There are fears that, being a musician, he may influence the younger generation. Even giving out incorrect messages or causing hatred among them towards the Jewish and LGBTQ+ communities.

