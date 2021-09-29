DisplayMate rating of iPhone 13 Pro Max has been announced!

The DisplayMate rating of the iPhone 13 Pro Max model, which Apple showcased in the past weeks, has been announced.

The Apple event, which the technology world has been eagerly awaiting, was held in the past weeks. Naturally, all eyes were on the new iPhone models at the event, where the iPhone 13 series, Apple Watch Series 7, 9th generation iPad and iPad mini were showcased.

Although two weeks have passed since the launch, new details about the iPhone 13 series continue to emerge. Finally, the DisplayMate screen rating of the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the most powerful model of the series, has been announced.

iPhone 13 Pro Max attracted attention with its screen performance

Known for rating the screens of smartphones that are already introduced or expected to be introduced, DisplayMate evaluated the screen performance of the iPhone 13 Pro Max model, which was showcased in the past weeks. As it will be remembered, Apple has been criticized for years for not using a 120 Hz refresh rate on iPhone models. However, with the iPhone 13 series, this situation has changed somewhat.

DisplayMate gave the screen of the iPhone 13 Pro Max an A+ rating as a result of its evaluations and announced that the device won the “Best Smartphone Screen Award”. One of the biggest reasons behind the smartphone winning this award is undoubtedly its adaptive 120 Hz screen refresh rate.

Of course, at this point, Samsung should also give credit. Because the company is the only supplier of LTPO OLED panels used in the premium models of the series. However, Apple is expected to make an agreement with LG, which announced that it will withdraw from the smartphone business as of next year, on the screen.

iPhone 13 Pro Max technical specifications