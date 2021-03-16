Display features of the OnePlus 9 series revealed

The OnePlus 9 series will be unveiled on March 23. However, some important details about the members of the series have already become official. According to the sharing from OnePlus’s Weibo account, OnePlus 9 will have an LPTP panel with a refresh rate of 5 to 120 Hz. The resolution of this screen will be QHD +.

It seems certain to have this new display technology in both members of the series. Oppo also included this display technology in the Find X3 series. Since Oppo and OnePlus are in the same group and produce in the same factories, this similarity should not be surprised.

OnePlus has also tested the display of its new flagships from DisplayMate. It can be said that the screen that received the highest score of A + from the test did not sign a surprising result. This screen, which carries a real 10-bit panel with 1 billion colors, has 8192 brightness levels.

The LPTO OLED panel produced by Samsung consumes less power compared to standard AMOLED panels.

It takes another week to meet the OnePlus 9. In this waiting period, it will not be a surprise that new announcements about the phone will come from OnePlus.