Display detail for the Huawei Mate 40 family

Huawei Mate 40 screen detail appeared. There have been some leaks about the Huawei Mate 40 family since May. Even the concept videos were prepared with the appearance of some details on the camera setup because of the design of the phone. Render images were shared recently. The curved screen protectors that emerged after this sharing, suggesting that the phone will appear with a dual screen hole, changed what we know about the screens of the Mate 40 family.

Huawei Mate 40 screen detail

As seen in previous posts, there was a double screen hole on the front, but the screen holes have disappeared in the new post. Curved screen protectors shared on Weibo show that the screens of the Mate 40 family will contain different details.

The Mate 40’s curve appears to be much less than that of the Mate 40 Pro. While this curve is 4.0 high in the Pro model, it is recorded as 2.7 in the non-Pro model. As you can imagine, the screen sizes are also different from each other. While it is reported that the Mate 40 will have a screen of around 6.5 inches, it is emphasized that the Mate 40 Pro will have a 6.6 inch OLED display.

In previous leaks, it was revealed that the camera has a round design and will likely come with a quad camera setup. The excitement for the model, which we expect to encounter with a little more details in the coming days, continues to increase day by day.



