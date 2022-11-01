Disney+’s WandaVision Spin-off Has Added a Netflix Star to the MCU with the First New Casting

Now that all the fake witches roaming the streets have returned to their homes after Halloween, the MCU’s occult universe can expand unchecked. The same goes for the upcoming Disney+ “Vandavision” spin-off “Agatha: The Coven of Chaos,” which is finally starting to trigger more and more behind-the-scenes updates. Now we finally know who the show’s first new cast is, and the Netflix star is crossing streams to join the follow-up drama starring Katherine Hahn.

According to Variety, formerly known as “Agatha: House of Harkness,” renamed “Agatha: Coven of Chaos” has added Heartstopper star Joe Locke to its first season for those with a Disney+ subscription. Marvel’s plot should change the pace a lot for the actor, at least compared to his Netflix series, which is currently free of bewitching superpowers and a population under citywide enchantment.

It is clear that, as in the case of the Marvel series that are in development and production, the details of Joe Locke’s participation in Agatha: The Coven of Chaos are kept secret. So at the moment it is unclear who he will play. And although there would be a lot of assumptions that could be put forward for discussion if we were talking about a slightly older actor, the youth of the Heartstopper breakthrough star makes it a little difficult to make guesses. Moreover, it is not entirely clear what the WandaVision spin-off will include.

It doesn’t look like Locke has had that much time to offer the Disney+ original, given that Heartstopper has been so successful for Netflix that the streaming giant has renewed it for seasons 2 and 3, meaning he’ll probably be busy filming more of it in the future. But since Agatha is celebrating only his second scripted TV show to date, there probably won’t be anything else on his way. Well, apart from all those decrepit old witches.

In addition to being the first newcomer to the group, Joe Locke is only the third cast member approved for the role of Agatha. We obviously know that Katherine Hahn reprises her strong and scheming (though perhaps not 100% evil) main character, while Buffy veteran Emma Caulfield will reprise her role as Dottie.

This casting news came after reports surfaced about the Disney+ Vision Quest spin-off, and a room of screenwriters reportedly gathered for this project. Although both shows obviously have a common origin with “Vandavision”, it is unclear whether the sequels of Vision and Agatha will be related to each other at all. One can only hope, as Paul Bettany and Katherine Hahn are doing better.

The release date for “Agatha: Coven of Chaos” is still unknown, but we know it will be set in the upcoming Marvel lineup for Phase 5, so you can bet we’ll get a debut date long before it actually appears. In the meantime, check out other upcoming Marvel shows on Disney+ and check out our 2022 TV premiere schedule to see what other new and returning shows are coming soon.