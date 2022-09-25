Disneyland Park Visitor Tries to Attack Evil Stepsisters in Viral Video, But Is Roasted Instead

A Halloween joke at Disney World went horribly wrong for one fan in costume.

When you pay for a special ticket to an event outside of business hours at a theme park, you can be sure that you are among friends. Everyone there cares enough about the event and the place you are in to pay for the same ticket. You might think that a Halloween party in the magic kingdom is the perfect place to establish a love relationship. Recently, Merlin discovered that this is not necessarily the case.

A viral Instagram video shows a young guy dressed as Merlin from Sword and Stone flirting a little with Cinderella’s stepsisters. He thinks he has a chance when he points out that he knows magic, but then they throw a microphone at him because while they may be looking for suitors, they have standards.

The reason why the burn is so perfect is that it wasn’t quite a chance encounter, as it might seem at first glance. The video is created by digital creator Jonathan Crichton, who has a lot of fans on social media and who focuses on Disney-related content. About a week earlier, Crichton had posted a photo of himself next to a version of the Sword in the Magic Kingdom stone, with a joke about his “hell beard” that prevented him from pulling it out. The last time someone at Disney Park successfully pulled out a sword, it actually went wrong.

The woman in the video clearly knew who he was, from the previous post, the person filming everything that was happening may have prompted her, but he was not quite ready for this. From this point of view, what looks like a burn is actually a significant compliment. It must be cool to realize that a stranger he didn’t know knew about its contents (it’s pretty cool when this happens to me). It’s also still a fun burn. It would be inappropriate, based on the real characters in the park.

Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party is an event that closes the Magic Kingdom early for regular guests and requires an additional ticket to stay late, wander around the park in costume, see unique Disney characters and parades and just have fun. Disneyland Resort has a similar event called the Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure.

There are a lot of people in Florida trying to create a brand and make a living creating content for Walt Disney World, and it’s hard for any of them to be noticed when they are surrounded by so many others. Nevertheless, this guy is clearly doing well, and such videos will only help.