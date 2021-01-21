Disneyland Paris is once again postponing its reopening!

Disneyland Paris has just announced the bad news on Twitter. The park will not reopen its doors until at least April.

Finally, Disneyland Paris will not reopen its doors. Basically, the park was to reopen on February 13. But that will not be possible. The company announced this Monday on its Twitter account to the dismay of Mickey fans.

A new date has been announced. It’s April 2 at the moment. “If conditions allow, we will reopen Disneyland Paris on April 2, 2021 and we are now taking all reservations from that date. Given the context, this is likely to evolve. ”

This was the message from the management of Disneyland Paris on their social media. An announcement that hurts the heart. Especially since it has been more than two months since the park was forced to close. Months go by and the largest park in France is still closing its doors.

It must be said that the number of cases is increasing in France. In addition, the English variant is gaining ground. It is therefore not possible to open such a large amusement park. It would be too dangerous for visitors.

DISNEYLAND PARIS WILL NOT OPEN ITS DOORS BEFORE APRIL

It should not be forgotten, Disneyland Paris employs thousands of people. In addition, its aura allows you to create a lot of activities around the park. But since the end of October, all these people have been on partial unemployment.

For those who had booked a stay from February 13, they can exchange their stay for April. And that without supplement and for the same advantages. A small effort on the side of Disneyland Paris to retain their customers.

But Disney isn’t the only park that has remained closed. On the other side, Parc Astérix announces the same story. the park is expected to remain closed until April 13. Hopefully this date will not be pushed back by then. We never know.